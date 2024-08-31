'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' review: Gripping hijack drama powered by great cast

Many of us spent the last week of 1999 lazily imagining catastrophic Y2K scenarios. But 180 people experienced a harrowing, life-altering calamity for those seven days in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. Passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines plane IC 814 went through immense suffering under the watchful eye of five terrorists in a stinking metal box with overflowing toilets, a fellow passenger bleeding to death, and their own lives hanging by a thread. This is their story, told faithfully, unflinchingly, in a tightly scripted mini-series that steers clear of melodrama and maintains the kind of restraint Hindi OTT productions are not known for.