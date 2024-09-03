'IC814: The Kandahar Hijack' row: After Centre's rap, Netflix India adds real names of hijackers to web series

She said the code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event.

The real names of the hijackers were Ibrahim Athar, Shahid Akhtar Sayed, Sunny, Ahmad Qazi, Zahoor Mistry and Shakir. However, the series referred to the code names used by terrorists -- Bhola, Shankar, Doctor, Burger and Chief.

"India has a rich culture of storytelling and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation," Shergill said.

A senior government functionary said there was a need for the OTT platform to understand the impact certain things may have on society.

"The issue is that we should understand each other. What is your thinking, what is our thinking. There was a need to understand each other and the kind of impact certain things can have on society," the functionary said.