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Idris Elba says James Bond casting stories were never legit

'It was never legit. It was always just a rumour, Idris Elba told in an interview.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 12:19 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 12:19 IST
Entertainment NewsAmazonJames BondTrending

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