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‘If I Fail… India Fails’: Manoj Bajpayee's ‘Governor’ first look unveiled on his birthday

Actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah are joining hands for the very first time for this cinematic venture.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 17:39 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 17:39 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsManoj BajpayeeTrendingVipul Amrutlal ShahFilmyzilla

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