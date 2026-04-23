<p>Fans of Manoj Bajpayee got a pleasant surprise on his 57th birthday. Makers of his next film, <em>Governor: The Silent Saviour</em>, dropped the first poster of the movie along with its release date.</p><p>Taking to social media, the makers Sunshine Pictures wrote,</p><p>“We are a world power today</p><p>because an unsung hero fought an untold war.</p><p>GOVERNOR releasing in cinemas on 12th June, 2026.”</p>.<p>Actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah are joining hands for the very first time for this cinematic venture.</p><p>The fresh posters provide a first look at the movie’s plot, featuring Manoj Bajpayee walking down a hallway with a suitcase. The high-stakes nature of the film is captured in the tagline, 'If I fail... India fails', hinting at a mission of national importance.</p><p>Another poster features a green chair with the lines, "India is on the verge of bankruptcy" and "Yeh sirf kursi nahi... zimmedaari hai," suggesting a story linked to power, responsibility and the nation's future.</p><p>The film is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures.</p><p>The screenplay has been written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The music for the film has been composed by Amit Trivedi, while Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics. </p><p>Manoj Bajpayee’s <em>Governor</em> is all set to be released on June 12.</p>