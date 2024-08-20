If Rohan and Poo from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' had a baby girl, it would be Ananya's Bae: Johar

"If Rohan and Pooja now would have had to have had a baby girl, she would be Bae. I'm just talking because she really is a glorious Gen Z 2.0 derivative of Poo. It's like where Poo ends, Bae takes off.

"That's the best way that I can describe her because even when you saw the character of Poo, it started with all the fun and games and then, she contributes to the emotional gravitas of the ongoings in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," Johar told reporters here at the trailer launch of the series.

Call Me Bae will see Panday essay the role of Bae, a billionaire fashionista, who is disowned by her ultra-rich family. How she fends for herself by becoming a journalist, overcomes stereotypes, and discovers who she really is forms the core of the story.