If we get a decent amount over first weekend of 'The Vaccine War', we'll sail through: Pallavi Joshi

With a career spanning from television to the big screen, Pallavi Joshi is known best to deliver the most unconventional roles with a relatable simplicity and honesty. In conversation with DH’s Riddhi Kaushik, Joshi talks about her growth in the film industry, outlook for the future and her experience as an actor and producer in her upcoming movie, The Vaccine War.

Let us talk about your roots as an actor. With Alpviram, Mrignayanee, Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files and now The Vaccine War, how is it that you always find yourself in roles that stand out?

See from the beginning, I think I have been…because there's no other word for it, I'm going to use it, feminist, but not the kind that the world thinks about feminism. For me, my values were always very important. My culture was very important. My sense of being an Indian was very important. And I always somewhere at the back of my mind knew that emancipation of women is something that should be thrown at people over and over and over again, because I have been a privileged girl growing up in a family of artists where there was no distinction between a boy and a girl. So for me, showing every facet of a woman is important. Hence, I took up Mrignayanee. It was about a tribal queen who refused to adhere to the ‘ghunghat’ system. Alpaviram again, was so ahead of its time. It was about a woman who decides to keep the baby when she doesn't even remember conceiving, and she's raped when she's in coma. When the fiance says, 'I'll give this child my name', she says, "I don't need a man to give the child his name for my child to be something in the society. He's my child. And that's more than enough". So I thought that character was very strong. And over and over again, I think I've been attracted to such characters.

However, people still don't stop coming to me with aunty roles. I still get called saying it is a great role of Karthik Aryan’s mother. The minute you say it is a ‘role’, I don't want to do it. Explain the character. I don't want to play somebody's relative unless there is some potential in it. I don't take anything and everything that comes my way. So if you see my body of work, it could have been larger. But it has quality in it and when I look back, there is an extreme sense of satisfaction of some of the best characters that have come my way.