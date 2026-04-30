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'If you are truly concerned, then help me find some decent work’: Rahul Roy opens up about viral reels, hints at financial challenges

Rahul Roy has called out the trolls mocking him for appearing in a reel with an unknown creator, while opening up about his financial struggles following the health scare in 2020.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 05:42 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 05:42 IST
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