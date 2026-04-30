<p>Actor Rahul Roy, known for his role in the 1990 blockbuster <em>Aashiqui</em>, has stirred up a debate on social media after appearing in an unknown creator's reels.</p><p>After spotting Rahul in the creator's reels, shocked fans soon started bombarding the actor with questions about his decision.</p><p>While many started trolling the actor for his expression-less look in the reel, others came out in support of him.</p><p>Now, Rahul has broken his silence on the controversy and called out the trolls asking them to pay his dues if they are so concerned.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, Rahul shared a post, putting across his views on the whole debate.</p><p>"I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today—they are from before the brain stroke happened," Rahul wrote.</p>.<p>Further hinting at financial constraints, Rahul urged the trolls to help find him work instead of mocking him for doing genuine work.</p><p>"If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you. If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others," Rahul continued.</p><p>Recalling the time when his life took a 360 degree turn, Rahul highlighted that it is important for him to stay active.</p><p>“And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me,” Rahul concluded.</p>.'Pralay Aaega': Sohum Shah's 'Tumbbad 2' confirmed for December 3, 2027 release.<p><strong>What is the controversy about?</strong></p><p>Rahul Roy was seen dancing in several reels posted by a creator named Dr Vanita Ghadhage Desai, who has 22,000 followers on Instagram.</p><p>In one reel, Rahul was seen dancing with Desai to <em>Tere Dar Pe Sanam</em>, a song from the 1993 film <em>Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayi</em>, featuring Rahul opposite Pooja Bhatt. </p><p>Soon after the video went viral, social media users began calling the act cringe, while some expressed concern for the actor.</p>.'Zyada zoom mat karna': Karisma Kapoor's polite request to paparazzi goes viral, internet reacts.<p><strong>What happened to Rahul Roy?</strong></p><p>In the last week of November 2020, Rahul suffered a brain stroke while shooting for <em>LAC: Live the Battle</em> in Kargil. </p><p>After spending about a week in ICU, Rahul was discharged in January 2021 after a month of hospitalisation. He underwent rehabilitation for speech impairment caused by the stroke.</p><p><strong>The curse of Aashiqui</strong></p><p>While both the <em>Aashiqui</em> movies did wonders at the box office, it is often believed that they wrecked the careers of its actors.</p><p>With Rahul's career slithering into decline after his brain stroke, Anu's career was no different.</p><p>The lead actress got into a deadly car accident in 1990 leaving her in a 29-day coma and with a completely different appearance after the surgery, that made her leave Bollywood and turn to spirituality and yoga following her recovery.</p><p>On the other hand, <em>Aashiqui 2's</em> actor Aditya Roy Kapur's career also saw a massive dip with almost all of his films failing to leave a mark in the industry and the box office.</p><p>Luckily, Shraddha Kapoor is the only actor who is believed to have escaped the Aashiqui curse and pave a way to success in the industry.</p>