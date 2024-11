IFFI 2024 opens in Goa; festival to have 19 world premiers, 43 Asian premiers

The film festival was inaugurated at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium with rich tributes being paid to four icons of Indian cinema -- Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Tapan Sinha, and Akkineni Nageswara Rao in their centenary birth years.