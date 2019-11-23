IFFI worst film fest I have been to: Canadian filmmaker

A Canadian filmmaker, who is a guest at the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India, has told DH that this is the worst film festival she has attended in her 30 years in the profession.

Alyson Richards’ problems are many.

“The cloakroom is inside. If I have something in my bag and they won’t let me in, what do I do with my bag? Where am I supposed to go? Home? This is ridiculous,” she says.

She said choosing an environment-friendly way of travelling did not help her either.

“I ride a cycle here, from my hotel 1.3 kilometres down the road. There is nowhere to park my bike. There are thousands of scooters and bikes parked all over the place, but I can’t park my cycle somewhere?” she said.

“I feel like I am treated like a criminal and I am a guest,” she says “I have been in the business for 30 years. I have been attending film festivals for 25 years. I have never been to a film festival this badly organised ever, anywhere in the world. This is not for filmmakers, this is for the public,” she says.

She laughed at her own situation when she said, “My badge doesn’t work properly, so I can’t get in anywhere. This has been nothing but a comedy of errors. On the helpline number, no one understands what I am saying, so they hang up.”

“Don’t invite international people if you don’t want international people here. Don’t call it an international film festival if you don’t want international filmmakers to come. This is a public event for the city of Goa because that’s what it is,” she said.

Many regular delegates have also criticised the way the festival has been conducted this year. Making ticket booking an online process has not helped either. Many people who have booked tickets for talks on the website don’t turn up, leaving many seats vacant.

And many who turn up there without booking are turned away by the guards, who are called ‘IFFI executives’, often rudely.

More than one delegate DH spoke to referred to “executives” as “thugs”.