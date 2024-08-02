IFFM 2024: Nora Fatehi chosen as special judge for the dance contest

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced that the internationally acclaimed dancing sensation Nora Fatehi will join the festival as a distinguished jury member for the eagerly awaited dance competition.

Renowned worldwide for her extraordinary dancing skills, Nora will be judging the competition, which has become a highlight of the festival. Additionally, she will host a special fan screening of her latest release, Madgaon Express.

On the work front, Nora is also looking forward to the release of her debut South film, Matka, featuring Varun Tej, and Be Happy, with Abhishek Bachchan, both scheduled for release this September.