IFFM 2024: Nora Fatehi chosen as special judge for the dance contest

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced that the internationally acclaimed dancing sensation Nora Fatehi will join the festival as a distinguished jury member for the eagerly awaited dance competition.
Renowned worldwide for her extraordinary dancing skills, Nora will be judging the competition, which has become a highlight of the festival. Additionally, she will host a special fan screening of her latest release, Madgaon Express.
On the work front, Nora is also looking forward to the release of her debut South film, Matka, featuring Varun Tej, and Be Happy, with Abhishek Bachchan, both scheduled for release this September.
Nora Fatehi's involvement is poised to bring an electrifying flair to the festival's 15th edition, scheduled from August 15th to 25th, 2024. As the IFFM celebrates its milestone 15-year anniversary, it stands out as the only Indian film festival outside India that is hosted by a foreign government, making it a distinctive and important celebration of Indian cinema and culture.
I am incredibly honored to be part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 as a jury member for the dance competition. Dance is a universal language that brings people together, and I am thrilled to witness the incredible talent and passion of the participants. The IFFM is a prestigious platform that celebrates the richness of Indian cinema and culture, and I am looking forward to being a part of this grand celebration.
Said Nora Fatehi.
The IFFM is celebrated for being a multi-award-winning festival and is the largest showcase of Indian cinema outside India. It consistently captivates cinephiles across various languages with its fair and impartial selection of films and talents. This year's festival promises to be especially memorable with the dance competition, judged by Nora Fatehi, highlighting a range of dance styles and outstanding talent. The IFFM 2024 is poised to be an extraordinary celebration of Indian cinema, culture, and dance.