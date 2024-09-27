IIFA 2024 kicks off with a glittering showcase featuring biggest names

The much-awaited 24th edition of the IIFA Festival 2024 officially began with a dazzling display of star power from five legendary film industries—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada—during the official press conference on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on September 27.

Organised at at Etihad Arena, the largest indoor venue in the Middle East, the official IIFA Festival press conference brought together the best of Indian cinema in a dazzling display of stardom. The attendees included the hosts and performers of the IIFA Awards such as Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.