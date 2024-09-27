IIFA 2024 kicks off with a glittering showcase featuring biggest names

The much-awaited 24th edition of the IIFA Festival 2024 officially began with a dazzling display of star power from five legendary film industries—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada—during the official press conference on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on September 27.
Organised at at Etihad Arena, the largest indoor venue in the Middle East, the official IIFA Festival press conference brought together the best of Indian cinema in a dazzling display of stardom. The attendees included the hosts and performers of the IIFA Awards such as Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.
Representing IIFA Utsavam 2024 were Rana Daggubati, Teja Sajja, Akul Balaji, Vijay Raghavendra, Sathish, Diya Menon, Sudev Nair, Pearle Maaney, Rockstar DSP, Shane Nigam, Raashii Khanna, Pragya Jaiswal, Malashri, Aradhana Ram, and Regina Cassandra.
Also present were IIFA Rocks hosts and performers Siddhant Chaturvedi, Abhishek Banerjee, Shilpa Rao, Iulia Vantur, and Karan Aujla.
This celebration of Indian cinema is being held under the distinguished patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, marking its third grand presentation of Cinematic Excellence.
