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'I'll see you when I see you': Samantha Ruth Prabhu playfully bids adieu to six-pack abs as she proudly flaunts baby bump

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is riding high on the success of 'Maa Inti Bangaaram', recently gave fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump as she playfully bid adieu to her six-pack abs.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 06:03 IST
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Screengrab of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Story

Screengrab of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Story

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Published 01 July 2026, 06:03 IST
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