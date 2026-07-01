'I'll see you when I see you': Samantha Ruth Prabhu playfully bids adieu to six-pack abs as she proudly flaunts baby bump

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samantha-ruth-prabhu">Samantha Ruth Prabhu</a>, who is riding high on the success of <em>Maa Inti Bangaaram</em>, recently gave fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump as she playfully bid adieu to her six-pack abs.</p><p>Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha shared a heartwarming picture of her baby bump with a fun caption.</p><p>"My six-pack. I'll see you when I see you," she playfully wrote in the caption.</p><p>The photo featured Samantha dressed in a fitted all-black outfit with a huge pillow below her growing belly. </p>.Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy with husband Raj Nidimoru, reveals she's going on maternity break.<p>The photo comes days after Samantha softly announced her pregnancy at the success meet of <em>Maa Inti Bangaaram</em> in Hyderabad on June 24.</p><p>Speaking to the media during the event, Samantha said that following the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram, she would need to take a short break because of her condition and announced she would be going on maternity leave. </p><p>"After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small gap, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans," Samantha said.</p><p>The announcement was met with cheers as Samantha thanked everyone for their wishes.</p>.Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' sequel announced; Raj Nidimoru promises 'double the fun'.<p>The confirmation came after speculations about her pregnancy were rife.</p><p>Her pregnancy rumours were initially fueled by a viral paparazzi video in which Samantha was seen celebrating the success of her recent film with husband Raj.</p><p>In the video, Samantha, who was wearing a basic white Tee with blue jeans, was seen with a slight bump on her tummy which many speculated was a baby bump.</p><p>This is Samantha's first pregnancy with husband Raj Nidimoru. The couple tied the knot on December 1, 2025.</p>