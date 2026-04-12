<p>As the anticipation for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ranbir%20kapoor">Ranbir Kapoor's</a> <em>Ramayana</em> builds up, the cast is already getting appreciation for their roles. </p><p>Apart from Ranbir's look as Ram, it is Ravie Dubey's role as Lakshman that is also garnering praises.</p><p>Dubey was recently featured on a massive billboard at Times Square. Upon spotting his presence on the iconic spot, Dubey was left feeling overwhelmed.</p><p>Taking to his Instagram, Dubey shared his excitement of being featured on the billboard, as he wrote, "Wow… did you guys just put me on Times Square?! After all these years, I realize how blessed I am to have fans who have become family."</p><p>He further added, "I just saw this, and I’m honestly overwhelmed. Thank you for this love…it means everything."</p>.'Maybe it’s just a style you didn’t expect?': Hrithik Roshan defends Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' over bad VFX row.<p>Dubbed as one of the highly-anticipated ventures of director Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana has been making headlines for more than one reason.</p><p>From producer Namit Malhotra's bombshell revelation of Rs 4000 crore budget to the social media dissection of Ranbir Kapoor's look as Lord Rama, the film is already grabbing several eyeballs.</p><p>While many have praised the first look of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, others criticised the film for game-like VFX. However, celebrities like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=hrithik%20roshan">Hrithik Roshan</a> have come in support of the film.</p><p>The VFX-heavy epic also features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film is aiming for a grand release on Diwali this year.</p>