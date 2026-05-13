<p>The "diva of drama" is back at Cannes 2026. Actress Urvashi Rautela turned heads in a shimmering silver masterpiece as she returned to the French Riviera for her fifth consecutive year. Her appearance was defined by a stunning and glamorous gown, featuring intricate embellishments that captivated the audience and sparked widespread debate online. While her bold fashion choices remain a viral sensation, she is also grabbing all attention for her bold claim, which is drawing massive interest from the netizens.</p><p>While speaking with Brut on the Cannes red carpet, Urvashi reflected on the weight of national representation. Discussing her return to the festival, the actress said that her personal identity fades when she is abroad, saying, “Whenever I represent my country, I’m no more Urvashi, I’m India.”</p>.<p>Talking about her appearance, Urvashi hailed the work of the Vietnamese couture house JoliPoli. She said that wearing a global designer while standing as a representative of her home nation was a significant achievement, saying how much she cherished the opportunity to represent India at such a prestigious global platform.</p>.<p>Netizens are having a field day with Urvashi’s latest "bold" claim. While her confidence earned high praise from some, others were quick to critique her maximalist approach, comparing it to previous years when her "bizarre" fashion choices took the internet by storm.</p><p>Meanwhile, her viral comment is going viral on social media, leaving the internet divided as netizens react to her dramatic way of expressing national pride.</p>.Cannes 2026: Indian celebrities to keep an eye on this year.<p>Urvashi Rautela is one of the personalities from our country to grace the prestigious Cannes Film Festival regularly. The diva has managed to build a reputation for her fearless approach to experimental couture and has consistently dominated headlines with her appearances on the international stage.</p>