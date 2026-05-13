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'I'm no more Urvashi, I'm India': Urvashi Rautela's bold claim at Cannes 2026 goes viral

Actress Urvashi Rautela turned heads in a shimmering silver masterpiece as she returned to the French Riviera for her fifth consecutive year.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 08:30 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 08:30 IST
Entertainment NewsCannesCannes Film Festivalurvashi rautelaTrendingFilmyzilla

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