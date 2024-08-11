I'm sitting in Locarno because of Yash Chopra: Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday credited late filmmaker and frequent collaborator Yash Chopra for bringing him to the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, where he was honoured with the gala's prestigious Pardo alla Carriera award-Locarno Tourism award.

A day after he became the Indian film personality to receive the award for his contribution to cinema, the 58-year-old sat down for a Q&A session with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival.

It was his late mother, Shah Rukh said, who took him to a cinema hall to watch a film for the first time.