I'm very competitive but sometimes I remind myself to take a moment, says Katrina Kaif on completing 20 years in Bollywood

When asked what advice she would give to her younger self—who is about to embark on her acting career—Kaif replied, 'Enjoy the moment”.

"I had a great time...I was having a blast. I look back at those moments and I had so much fun. The only thing maybe, I can tell myself, ‘Enjoy this moment’ because in those days there was no social media so we just stayed in the moment.”

Post Tiger 3, Kaif has three films in pipeline including Sriram Raghavan-directed thriller Merry Christmas, Jee Le Zaara co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt, and a film as well with director Alia Abbas Zafar.