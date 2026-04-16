<p>Ranveer Singh has been receiving critical acclaim for his performance in the blockbuster film franchise <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dhurandhar">Dhurandhar</a>.</em></p><p>While <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> is breaking box office records globally, the cast and crew is showered with praises for intricately putting together, what many call, a masterpiece.</p><p>The spy thriller is being hailed for its intense and gripping narrative, along with spectacular performances from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and others.</p><p>Now, almost after a month of the release of Aditya Dhar directorial, Ranveer Singh has penned an emotional note for the cast and crew of the film.</p><p>In an Instagram Story posted on April 16, Singh shared some behind-the-scenes images from the sets of the film. He captioned the post with, "Each and every one a true Warrior! Let blood, sweat and tears flow unabated throughout the entire process with unwavering intensity, masterful precision and solid grit! Immensely proud of the epic results, eternally grateful for the magnanimity, the spiritedness and and for elevating the film and my own craft."</p>.Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar’ scripts history, becomes first Indian film series to cross Rs 3,000 crore box office collection.<p>The appreciation post by Singh comes after the two-part espionage drama scripted history by entering the Rs 3000 crore club. <em>Dhurandhar</em> is the first Indian film franchise to reach such a mammoth milestone.</p><p>In the process, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ranveer%20singh">Ranveer Singh</a> starrer did face a couple of hurdles when controversies regarding a few scenes broke, however, despite the challenges, the film continued to maintain its winning streak at the box office, as well as, in the audiences' hearts.</p><p>Alongside Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar: The Revenge also stars Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, all of whose performances have been winning hearts.</p><p>The film also features Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Mustafa Ahmed, Danish Iqbal, Bimal Oberoi, Ashwin Dhar, Saumya Tandon, Naseem Mughal and Aditya Uppal in pivotal roles.</p><p><em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> has collected over Rs 1730 crore worldwide.</p>