Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Immensely proud of the epic results': Ranveer Singh pens heartfelt tribute to 'Dhurandhar' franchise team

In an Instagram Story posted on April 16, Singh shared some behind-the-scenes images from the sets of the film and penned an emotional tribute in the caption.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 10:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/Ranveer Singh</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/Ranveer Singh

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 10:16 IST
Entertainment NewsRanveer SinghTrending NowAditya DharFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us