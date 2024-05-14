Immersive Competition in Cannes to showcase a South Asian female superhero

The Immersive Competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival (May 14 to 25) "aims to spotlight the next generation of international artists who are redefining storytelling and inventing new narrative-driven experiences that move beyond the traditional two-dimensional cinema screen."

Maya: The Birth of a Superhero, created by UK-based interdisciplinary artist-activist Poulomi Basu, does that and more. It tells the story of an ordinary 21st Century girl who, as her sexuality awakens, transforms into a female superhero powered by the process of menstruation.