Important to choose films based on merit of script: Katrina Kaif

Mumbai: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif says rather than falling into a trap of repeating herself, she goes by her instinct when choosing a script.

In her two-decade-long journey in the movies, Katrina has cemented her position as one of the most successful female stars in the Hindi film industry. Some of her notable films are Tiger franchise, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bharat, Phantom, Rajneeti and Namastey London.