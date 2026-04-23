Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Imran Khan likely to play major role in Ashneer Grover biopic

Several reports suggest that Imran has recently underwent a look test for the upcoming biopic on BharatPe Co-founder and former Shark Tank India judge Ashnoor Grover.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 06:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 06:14 IST
Entertainment NewsAamir KhanImran KhanBollywood filmBiopicAshneer GroverShraddha KapoorTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us