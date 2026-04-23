<p>Following a hiatus of more than a decade and myriad of requests from fans, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/317133/imran-khans-bangalore-connect.html">Imran Khan </a>might be finally restarting his career with a start-up story. Several reports suggest that Imran has recently underwent a look test for the upcoming biopic on BharatPe Co-founder and former Shark Tank India judge<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/aamir-khan-to-play-bharatpe-founder-ashneer-grover-in-upcoming-biopic-3969998"> Ashneer Grover</a>. </p><p>While the fan-favourite actor was last seen in a cameo in <em>Happy Patel: Khatarnak</em> <em>Jasoos</em>, if reports turn out to be true this will be first big comeback in the film industry.</p><p>A report by <em>Mid-day</em> states that the film which stars Aamir Khan and Shraddha Kapoor might soon add Imran Khan to the cast.</p><p>While it's still unclear what role will Imran play but reports suggest he will be seen in a pivotal role and not just a cameo.</p>.Aamir Khan to play BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover in upcoming biopic.<p>"Imran did a look test recently, and the makers were quite impressed with how he fit into the film’s world. His presence definitely makes the cast interesting. His role is pivotal to the story. It’s not a cameo," a source told the media publication.</p><p>The film, which will revolve around Ashneer Grover's journey and the controversies that followed, is reportedly directed by Shraddha's beau Rahul Mody and backed by Aamir Khan Productions. The biopic is still under pre-production.</p><p>Interestingly, the biopic will mark the directorial debut of Rahul Mody who has previously worked as a writer on<strong> </strong><em>Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2</em> and <em>Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety</em>.</p>