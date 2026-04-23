<p>Speculation was rife that Imran Khan would be playing a major role in the upcoming biopic on BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover with several reports suggesting that the actor has even undergone a look test.</p><p>However, a fresh <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/htcity/cinema/imran-khan-reacts-to-rumours-of-playing-entrepreneur-ashneer-grover-in-his-biopic-heres-what-he-says-101776921571951.html">report</a> by <em>Hindustan Times</em> states that it was merely baseless claims and that the actor has denied being a part of any such project.</p><p>"I have not even heard of this project. This is not true," Imran Khan told the outlet.</p><p>Imran was rumoured to join Aamir Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in the biopic which will be directed by Shraddha's beau Rahul Mody.</p>.Aamir Khan to play BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover in upcoming biopic.<p>With Imran shutting down the reports about his involvement in the biopic, his fans would now have to wait a little longer to see the <em>Jaane Tu Ya Jaane</em> <em>Na</em> star on the screen again.</p><p>Imran was last seen making a cameo in the film <em>Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos </em>starring Vir Das. The appearance came after the actor's more than a decade long hiatus.</p><p>Imran will next be seen in the Danish Aslam's romantic comedy <em>Adhure Hum Adhure Tum </em>alongside Bhumi Pednekar.</p><p>The film will mark the actors first big comeback, after the cameo role, after a 11-year gap.</p><p>The film is reportedly eyeing an August 2026 release, however an official announcement is still awaited.</p>