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Imran Khan to be a part of Ashneer Grover's biopic? Actor reacts

Imran Khan has dismissed the rumours of being involved in the upcoming biopic on Ashneer Grover. The actor clarified that he had 'not even heard of the project'.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 10:16 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 10:16 IST
Entertainment NewsAamir KhanImran KhanBollywood filmBiopicAshneer GroverTrending NowFilmyzilla

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