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Imtiaz Ali addresses his remarks on Deepika Padukone's 'good girl image'

Ali shared the clip of his conversation on his Instagram story on Monday and said he never thought he would have to clarify his remarks, but wants to remain at a safer side.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 11:02 IST
Entertainment NewsDeepika PadukoneImtiaz Ali

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