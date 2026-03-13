<p>Diljit Dosanjh and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali are teaming up once again for <em>Main Vaapas Aaunga</em>, a film that promises to be another feel-good movie. The story is described as a "smooth" romance and one that lives in the quiet space of stolen glances and the kind of unfinished conversations that stay with you long after the credits roll.</p><p>The makers unveiled the teaser of the film today. Set to Diljit’s evocative vocals, the teaser offers a glimpse into a story that feels both intimate and expansive, a story of a boy and a girl, but also of a country.</p><p>Following their massive success with <em>Chamkila</em>, the duo is back with Main Vaapas Aaunga and the film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari. This Partition-era saga is being described as a witty yet deeply moving exploration of human connection that promises a truly special theater experience.</p>.<p>Another reason to celebrate is the reunion of the iconic "Power Trio" of AR Rahman, Irshad Kamil and Imtiaz Ali. This is the same creative force that gave us the heart-wrenching soul of Rockstar and the raw energy of Chamkila. When these three collaborate, they create a shift that stays with us for years.</p><p>Adding a fresh layer to this legacy, the film will feature a track performed by Diljit Dosanjh, marking his debut collaboration with this powerhouse musical team. Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary, Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film will release in cinemas on 12th June 2026. </p>