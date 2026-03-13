Menu
entertainment

Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh announce soulful love story ‘Main Wapas Aaunga’

This Partition-era saga is being described as a witty yet deeply moving exploration of human connection that promises a truly special theater experience.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 12:12 IST
Published 13 March 2026, 12:12 IST
