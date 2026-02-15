<p>New Delhi: Filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imtiaz-ali">Imtiaz Ali</a> is set to reunite with Ektaa Kapoor for another project titled <em>Heer Ranjha</em> following the success of <em>Laila Majnu</em>.</p>.<p>Directed by Sajid Ali, the film will be the second installment to the <em>Laila Majnu</em> franchise, carrying forward its love legend and deep-rooted connection with audiences, according to a press release.</p>.<p>The film reimagines love for a new generation, promising a poetic and emotionally immersive cinematic experience.</p>.'Tu Yaa Main' Premiere: A night of family, friends and glamour.<p>Kapoor said "Imtiaz and Sajid have the rare ability to capture love with honesty and depth". "While <em>Laila Majnu</em> found its audience over time, and became a cult classic! Heer Ranjha is a love story that aims to transcend time and emotions. We hope to touch audiences across the Indian diaspora and beyond, with our story telling," she said in a statement.</p>.<p>“<em>Heer Ranjha</em> has its own world and rhythm — it speaks the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal. Collaborating with Ektaa again feels like a natural continuation of a shared emotional language," Ali added.</p>.<p>Released in 2018, <em>Laila Majnu</em> featured Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary. The film was considered a flop after its release, but was praised after its re-release in 2024. The film also starred Farrhana Bhatt, Sumit Kaul and Shagufta Ali in pivotal roles.</p>