Homeentertainment

In a 'Perfect' surprise for fans, Ed Sheeran recreates Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose

Last Updated 14 March 2024, 05:09 IST
Last Updated 14 March 2024, 05:09 IST

Ed Sheeran left his Indian fans in awe after he shared a video on Wednesday featuring him and the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan where the singer recreated the iconic pose of the Bollywood 'baadshah'.

Visiting India for a concert, Ed Sheeran met Shah Rukh and Farah Khan and posted a video where SRK could be seen teaching him his famous pose.

In the clip, Ed Sheeran stood alongside Khan as he tried to perfectly mimic the actor. Impressed, Shah Rukh leaned towards him, appearing to give him a hug and a kiss on the head. However, the video ended abruptly before the moment could fully unfold.

The video was accompanied with the song Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om while the caption read, “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together….”

Fans of the artists couldn't keep calm after the video surfaced on social media.

"This is the biggest collab of the year", wrote one user, while another wrote: "This is 'PERFECT'".

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who is in India for his second concert tour, spent the first day of his trip on Tuesday visiting a school and playing music for young children.

The 33-year-old singer's concert, part of his "+ - = ÷ x Tour", is slated to take place this Saturday in Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds, Mumbai.

Before this, the British music sensation had met actor Ayushmann Khurrana and musician Armaan Malik.

Images and videos capturing these moments are all over social media, garnering widespread attention.

(Published 14 March 2024, 05:09 IST)
