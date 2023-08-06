Home
entertainment

In Photos | Official posters of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar took to social media to unveil the posters of the characters in the much anticipated 'The Archies'. Set in the 1960s, the movie is a teen comedy-drama which marks the debut of Suhana Khan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter; Khushi Kapoor, younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi and Agastya, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, among other newcomers.
Last Updated 06 August 2023, 08:54 IST

Credit: Instagram/@zoieakhtar

Suhana Khan portrays Veronica Lodge. The poster described her as "Sassy to classy and everything in between, the world better watch out for Veronica Lodge ‘cause here she comes."

Credit: Instagram/@zoieakhtar

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda plays Archie Andrews, the heartthrob of Riverdale, in the movie.

Credit: Instagram/@zoieakhtar

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor plays Betty Cooper in the film.

Credit: Instagram/@zoieakhtar

Yuvraj Menda essays the role of Dilton Doiley.

Credit: Instagram/@zoieakhtar

The singer DOT portays the quirky, witty and crafty character Ethel Muggs.

Credit: Instagram/@zoieakhtar

Mihir Ahuja portrays Jughead Jones in Zoya Akhtar's film.

Credit: Instagram/@zoieakhtar

Vedang Raina will be seen playing Reggie Mantle in the movie.

(Published 06 August 2023, 08:54 IST)
