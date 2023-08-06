In Photos | Official posters of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar took to social media to unveil the posters of the characters in the much anticipated 'The Archies'. Set in the 1960s, the movie is a teen comedy-drama which marks the debut of Suhana Khan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter; Khushi Kapoor, younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi and Agastya, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, among other newcomers.