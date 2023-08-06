In Photos | Official posters of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Credit: Instagram/@zoieakhtar
Suhana Khan portrays Veronica Lodge. The poster described her as "Sassy to classy and everything in between, the world better watch out for Veronica Lodge ‘cause here she comes."
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda plays Archie Andrews, the heartthrob of Riverdale, in the movie.
Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor plays Betty Cooper in the film.
Yuvraj Menda essays the role of Dilton Doiley.
The singer DOT portays the quirky, witty and crafty character Ethel Muggs.
Mihir Ahuja portrays Jughead Jones in Zoya Akhtar's film.
Vedang Raina will be seen playing Reggie Mantle in the movie.