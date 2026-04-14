<p>Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on April 13, marking the end of a musical era.</p>.<p>People gather as the mortal remains of singer Asha Bhosle are taken for the last rites in Mumbai.</p>.<p>A gun salute echoed across Mumbai as the last rites of Asha Bhosle were performed.</p>.<p>Her son Anand performed the rituals.</p>.<p>Anand Bhosle and his daughter Zanai get emotional during the last rites of legendary singer Asha Bhosle in Mumbai.</p>.<p>A heartbroken Zanai Bhosle during the cremation of her grandmother, Asha Bhosle.</p>.<p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interacts with Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar during the last rites of singer Asha Bhosle at a crematorium in Mumbai.</p>.<p>Actress Tabu offers comfort to a grieving Zanai Bhosle while arriving to pay her final respects to the legendary Asha Bhosle.</p>.<p>Family members carry the mortal remains of the legendary Asha Bhosle during her final rites at a Mumbai crematorium.</p>.<p>Singers Usha Mangeshkar and Sudesh Bhosale during the last rites of singer Asha Bhosle at a crematorium in Mumbai.</p>.<p>Aadinath Mangeshkar, nephew of the late Lata Mangeshkar, attends the final rites of legendary singer Asha Bhosle in Mumbai.</p>.<p>A family member of music legend Asha Bhosle holds the national flag during the latter's last rites at a crematorium in Mumbai.</p>