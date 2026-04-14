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In Pics| Legendary singer Asha Bhosle cremated with state honours

With full state honours and a ceremonial gun salute, the nation bid farewell to Asha Bhosle, an era-defining singer, in a traditional Hindu ceremony.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 07:00 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

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Published 14 April 2026, 07:00 IST
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