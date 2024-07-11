In-Pics | Top officials on the Ambani wedding guest-list

The Ambanis are holding the wedding of the century, one that is making all other such extravagant affairs seem like an exercise in restraint. While celebs and big-wigs close to the family were to be expected on the A-list guestlist, various high-profile diplomats and businessmen have also been noted to show-up at the festivities celebrating Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.
Here are a few of them attending:
Credit: Reuters Photo
Former US Secretary of State John Kerry, who had attended the Isha Ambani's wedding too, and has good ties with Mukesh Ambani, will be gracing this occasion too.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair are also expected to attend the Ambani festivities.
Credit: Reuters Photo
The Ambanis have done some good amount of charity work in Tanzania, and even set-up a hospital there. As such, the Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is also gracing the Ambani nuptials with her presence.
Credit: X/@NOIweala
With the Ambanis being the head of one of the richest group of companies, and a part of the Prime Minister's Council on Trade and Industry, World Trade Organisation Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is also attending Anant Ambani's wedding.
Credit: olympics.com
With the Olympics soon to begin, and Network 18, the media wing of Ambanis' companies, broadcasting the event in India, the International Olympics Council Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch is also attending the wedding.
Credit: Reuters Photo
The Ambanis are every involved in Indian sports, especially Indian football, having helped form and support the ISL. Network 18 is also the broadcaster for international football matches in India. Thus, FIFA President Gianni Infantino is attending the wedding.
Credit: X/@Reuters Photo
Aramco and Reliance have many business dealing with each other. So it was not a surprise that Aramco CEO Amin Nasser was on the guest list.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Mubadala is a heavy investor in Reliance. And to represent them at the festivities they have sent their Managing Director Khaldoon Al Mubarak, who is also chairman of the City group, which owns Mumbai City FC, one of the clubs in ISL.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Samsung and Reliance are involved in many businesses together. As such, the company's chairman Jay Y Lee will attend the wedding.
Credit: lockheedmartin.com
Lockheed Martin are one of Reliance's business associates. And so, their CEO Jim Taiclet has been invited to attend the Ambani wedding.