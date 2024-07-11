Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

In-Pics | Top officials on the Ambani wedding guest-list

Take a look at few of the diplomats and businessmen gracing the Ambani nuptials.
Sanaan MH
Last Updated : 11 July 2024, 17:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The Ambanis are holding the wedding of the century, one that is making all other such extravagant affairs seem like an exercise in restraint. While celebs and big-wigs close to the family were to be expected on the A-list guestlist, various high-profile diplomats and businessmen have also been noted to show-up at the festivities celebrating Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Here are a few of them attending:

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry, who had attended the Isha Ambani's wedding too, and has good ties with Mukesh Ambani, will be gracing this occasion too.

Former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

Former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair are also expected to attend the Ambani festivities.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Ambanis have done some good amount of charity work in Tanzania, and even set-up a hospital there. As such, the Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is also gracing the Ambani nuptials with her presence.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@NOIweala</p></div>

Credit: X/@NOIweala

With the Ambanis being the head of one of the richest group of companies, and a part of the Prime Minister's Council on Trade and Industry, World Trade Organisation Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is also attending Anant Ambani's wedding.

IOC Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit:&nbsp;olympics.com</p></div>

Credit: olympics.com

With the Olympics soon to begin, and Network 18, the media wing of Ambanis' companies, broadcasting the event in India, the International Olympics Council Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch is also attending the wedding.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Ambanis are every involved in Indian sports, especially Indian football, having helped form and support the ISL. Network 18 is also the broadcaster for international football matches in India. Thus, FIFA President Gianni Infantino is attending the wedding.

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@Reuters Photo</p></div>

Credit: X/@Reuters Photo

Aramco and Reliance have many business dealing with each other. So it was not a surprise that Aramco CEO Amin Nasser was on the guest list.

Mubadala MD Khaldoon Al Mubarak

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

Mubadala is a heavy investor in Reliance. And to represent them at the festivities they have sent their Managing Director Khaldoon Al Mubarak, who is also chairman of the City group, which owns Mumbai City FC, one of the clubs in ISL.

Samsung Chairman Jay Y Lee

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

Samsung and Reliance are involved in many businesses together. As such, the company's chairman Jay Y Lee will attend the wedding.

Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit:&nbsp;lockheedmartin.com</p></div>

Credit: lockheedmartin.com

Lockheed Martin are one of Reliance's business associates. And so, their CEO Jim Taiclet has been invited to attend the Ambani wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 July 2024, 17:23 IST
Entertainment NewsweddingAmbaniDiplomats

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT