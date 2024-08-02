Home
In Pictures| Alaya F's 5 most memorable traditional looks

Actress Alaya F consistently captivates with her stunning presence, especially in traditional attire. Let’s delve into some of the most breathtaking traditional ensembles where Alaya F has truly shone.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 12:21 IST

Alaya F is breathtaking in her royal blue lehenga choli, complemented by a matching dupatta. She finished the ensemble with a minimalist jewelry set, flawlessly owning the look.

Alaya F is breathtaking in her royal blue lehenga choli, complemented by a matching dupatta. She finished the ensemble with a minimalist jewelry set, flawlessly owning the look.

Credit: Instagram/@alayaf

Alaya F dazzles in black, donning a black netted saree adorned with pearls on the bodice. She completes the look with diamond danglers and stiletto heels, presenting a truly mesmerizing vision.

Alaya F dazzles in black, donning a black netted saree adorned with pearls on the bodice. She completes the look with diamond danglers and stiletto heels, presenting a truly mesmerizing vision.

Credit: Instagram/@alayaf

Alaya F, embodying sheer elegance, radiated stunning charm. Dressed in a peach pink co-ord set with a full-length drape, she captivated attention effortlessly.

Alaya F, embodying sheer elegance, radiated stunning charm. Dressed in a peach pink co-ord set with a full-length drape, she captivated attention effortlessly.

Credit: Instagram/@alayaf

Alaya F exudes elegance and beauty, perfectly demonstrating her exquisite fashion sense with a blend of bold traditional charm. In an ivory embellished crop top paired with an ivory mermaid skirt, she looks absolutely stunning.

Alaya F exudes elegance and beauty, perfectly demonstrating her exquisite fashion sense with a blend of bold traditional charm. In an ivory embellished crop top paired with an ivory mermaid skirt, she looks absolutely stunning.

Credit: Instagram/@alayaf

Alaya F donned a black embellished flowy skirt paired with an embellished tube top, setting a perfect example for Gen Z as a source of fashion inspiration.

Alaya F donned a black embellished flowy skirt paired with an embellished tube top, setting a perfect example for Gen Z as a source of fashion inspiration.

Credit: Instagram/@alayaf

Published 02 August 2024, 12:21 IST
Entertainment NewsfashionAlaya F

