In Pictures| Alaya F's 5 most memorable traditional looks

Alaya F is breathtaking in her royal blue lehenga choli, complemented by a matching dupatta. She finished the ensemble with a minimalist jewelry set, flawlessly owning the look.
Credit: Instagram/@alayaf
Alaya F dazzles in black, donning a black netted saree adorned with pearls on the bodice. She completes the look with diamond danglers and stiletto heels, presenting a truly mesmerizing vision.
Credit: Instagram/@alayaf
Alaya F, embodying sheer elegance, radiated stunning charm. Dressed in a peach pink co-ord set with a full-length drape, she captivated attention effortlessly.
Credit: Instagram/@alayaf
Alaya F exudes elegance and beauty, perfectly demonstrating her exquisite fashion sense with a blend of bold traditional charm. In an ivory embellished crop top paired with an ivory mermaid skirt, she looks absolutely stunning.
Credit: Instagram/@alayaf
Alaya F donned a black embellished flowy skirt paired with an embellished tube top, setting a perfect example for Gen Z as a source of fashion inspiration.
Credit: Instagram/@alayaf
Published 02 August 2024, 12:21 IST