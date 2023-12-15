In search of cash, studios send old shows back to Netflix

Confronting sizable debt burdens and the fact that most streaming services still don't make money, studios like Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have begun to soften their do-not-sell-to-Netflix stances.

The companies are still holding back their most popular content - movies from the Disney-owned Star Wars and Marvel universes and blockbuster original series like HBO's Game of Thrones aren't going anywhere - but dozens of other films like Dune and Prometheus and series like Young Sheldon are being sent to the streaming behemoth in return for much-needed cash. And Netflix is once again benefiting.