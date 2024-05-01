In the battle of Drake vs Kendrick Lamar, AI is playing spoiler

So when Drake's "Push Ups" appeared -- the supposed return volley to Lamar's "Like That," which is on Future and Metro Boomin's No. 1 album "We Don't Trust You" -- there were questions about its veracity. "At this point, you have to question everything," said C. Vernon Coleman, the news editor at the hip-hop publication XXL. "You have to listen to the lyrics, listen to the voice, reach out to the proper channels."