In the mood for nostalgia

“The genuine audience response to re-releases has been nothing short of electrifying,” says Gautam Dutta, CEO, revenue and operations, PVR INOX Ltd. Year 2024 kicked off amidst a lot of expectation and promise but things didn’t necessarily go as per plan. Apart from Stree 2, Munjya and a few other sputters like Article 370 and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljhaa Jiya, the overall box office yield thus far isn’t encouraging. Old films have come in handy for multiplexes which now eye re-releases as a viable trend (as it were) to bank on, especially at a time when a sprawling industry such as Bollywood faces a lull.