Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

‘In times of hatred, he chose courage’: Sunny Deol’s powerful first look in Aamir Khan's 'Batwara 1947'

Set against a backdrop of fear and animosity, Batwara 1947 tells the unforgettable story of a hero who chose bravery above all else.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 10:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 June 2026, 10:32 IST
Entertainment NewsAamir KhanSunny DeolAR RahmanTrendingPreity ZintaKaran DeolFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us