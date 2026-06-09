‘In times of hatred, he chose courage’: Sunny Deol’s powerful first look in Aamir Khan's 'Batwara 1947'

<p><em>Lahore 1947</em> is now <em>Batwara 1947</em>. The prolonged suspense surrounding Sunny Deol’s upcoming patriotic drama has finally concluded with the unveiling of its first look.</p><p>By releasing the official motion poster on Tuesday afternoon, Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) surprised cinema lovers of this highly awaited project.</p><p>AKP officially unveiled the movie's gripping theme on social media with the caption: <em>"In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage."</em></p>.<p>The newly unveiled motion poster for <em>Batwara 1947</em> delivers a high-impact, gripping preview driven by Sunny Deol's trademark intensity and emotional grit. </p><p>Supported by a highly acclaimed creative team and a diverse ensemble cast, including Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur, the upcoming drama promises to offer audiences a one-of-a-kind cinematic event.</p>.<p>Set against a backdrop of fear and animosity, <em>Batwara 1947</em> tells the unforgettable story of a hero who chose bravery above all else amid the trauma of displacement.</p><p>Three decades after rewriting action-cinema history with blockbusters like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak, the legendary team of Sunny Deol and National Award-winning director Rajkumar Santoshi is finally back.</p><p>Santoshi is set to deliver another gripping, hard-hitting masterpiece, and the spectacular new motion poster which has elevated the craze for the project as cinephiles gear up to witness this iconic partnership back onto the big screen.</p><p>Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the Aamir Khan Productions banner, <em>Batwara 1947</em> is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. This high-profile project brings together musical legends A R Rahman and Javed Akhtar for music and lyrics. The movie is all set to release on August 14, 2026, to commemorate Partition Day.</p>