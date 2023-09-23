Inconsistent but watchable crime drama

One not-so-fine day, Maya’s abusive husband returns, only to be murdered. This is not a whodunnit but a post-murder how-and-why tale. It seeks to be Roald Dahlesque in both its plotting and narration, but fails because certain actions by the teacher not only appear inconsistent with his persona but also point towards logical fallacies. Without giving away too much, the puzzling question is this: If a person is able to dispose of a body without a trace (and thus prevent any murder investigation), what then is the need for creating alibis and changing the murder dates?