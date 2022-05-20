Independent Kannada films need a push: Abhilash Shetty

Kannada comedy-drama movie ‘Koli Taal’, which received accolades at various international film festivals, is set for release at the multiplexes in Karnataka on May 27. Film director Abhilash Shetty shares with DH Showtime about this critically-acclaimed film and his journey as a film director.

Excerpts:

What drove you to make this film? How was the filmmaking process?

I studied for seven years at a boarding school and would meet my grandparents at Sagara in Shivamogga once a year. Whenever I visited their place, my grandparents would have a rooster. So, I have used this concept in this film. I just added a situation like what if the rooster goes missing. I completed the script work in September 2019 and shot the film the same year in December. The post-production work took a year because of lockdowns. The sound and poster designs were done by international professionals. Around 10 people worked in the production and 40 in the post-production team.

How does it feel to be appreciated for your debut film on international platforms?

I just wanted to tell a good story and didn’t think about the audience and film critics. I believe that a story has to come from our hearts. I didn’t expect any appreciation but these platforms act as foundations to showcase interesting movies.

Was it a challenge to play the role of a director and an actor?

I have acted and directed three short films with around four members in the last three years. It was challenging to shoot in a closed environment. To play both roles in a film is difficult but my first preference is direction.

What are the must-have traits for a new filmmaker?

Filmmakers should be good writers. The film critics or people in film festivals don’t ask which camera you used or what locations you have shown in the movie. Even if it takes a year or two to complete the script, it shouldn’t matter. The script is the heart of a film.

What inspired you to become a movie director?

I don’t come from a film background and have received no formal training in filmmaking. I used to watch movies every Sunday at my boarding school. I came across a film by Vishal Bharadwaj called ‘Kaminey’ and watched it around 50 times now. The camera work was unique and the film was shot interestingly during the Mumbai monsoon with no sunlight. I quit my job in June 2017 and started making short films. I watched many master classes of Hollywood, French and Italian directors. I was clear that even if I make a local story, it should reach a global audience. Film directors like Robert Rodriguez, Vishal Bharadwaj, Anurag Kashyap and Iranian filmmakers like Majid Majidi and Abbas Kiarostami have inspired me.

What do you think about the independent Kannada film industry?

I wish independent films would get distribution for OTT or theatrical release and not end up on hard disks. If you look at national award-winning films in the last 10-15 years, they are only YouTube videos. There are hardly any Kannada films on OTT platforms. However, there have been some good independent films like ‘Pinki Elli’ and ‘Neeli Hakki’ in the last two to three years.

How excited are you about ‘Koli Taal’s release? Any upcoming projects?

We could not present the movie at the Bengaluru Film Festival, so people have been waiting to watch it. We are excited to know the pulse of the local audience. My next film is based on a crime drama with some dark humour. It may be out this year-end or early next year.

At how many film festivals has ‘Koli Taal’ premiered so far?

Our film was featured at the 21st New York Indian Film Festival and the Indian Film Festival of Stuttgart last year. It has also been featured at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Bokaro Film Festival in Romania and film festivals across Europe, Canada and South Korea. We also had an Indian premiere at the Jio MAMI 22nd Mumbai film festival in March this year. Overall, our movie has been screened at around 13 film festivals. We competed for the best screenplay and best debut direction awards. The response from the audience and film critics has been overwhelming.