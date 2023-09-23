India is 'MY' country too: Singer Shubh 'extremely disheartened' by cancellation of India tour

Cancellation of Singh’s Still Rollin Tour for India was announced on Wednesday after the singer received massive backlash on social media for allegedly supporting anti-India elements.

Singh, who hails from Punjab, said: “I was highly amped up and enthusiastic to perform in my country, in front of my people… But I guess destiny had some other plans.”

He then went on to assert that India was his country and whatever he is today is because of being a Punjabi.

"India is MY country too. I was born here. It is the land of my GURUS and my ANCESTORS, who didn't even blink an eye to make sacrifices for the freedom of this land, for its glory, and for the family. And Punjab is my soul, Punjab is in my blood. Whatever I am today, I am because of being a Punjabi," he wrote in his Instagram post.