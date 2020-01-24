India Vs England movie review: NRI life through desi lens

India Vs England

Rating: 3/5

Cast: Vasishta N Simha, Manvita Kamath, Ananth Nag

Director: Nagathihalli Chandrashekar

Language: Kannada (U/A)

When an award-winning director like Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar, aka Meshtru, makes a film, expectations soar. This is a film he has made after a gap of four years.

‘India vs England’ opens with an upbeat song about Kannada, featuring Sumalatha, an NRI who teaches Kannada at a community group abroad.

She connects with home using technology — by listening to everything from street sounds to Kannada songs. Her husband, a doctor, is played by Prakash Belawadi. They have two children — one rebellious and attention-demanding, the other busy video-blogging — all happily settled in the UK.

The son, Kanishka (played by Vasishta Simha), meets Medini (played by Manvitha Harish) when his video-blogging passion takes him to India. Medini’s grandfather Bhagiratha (Ananth Nag) is a gemologist and activist campaigning to bring back heritage lost to foreigners. The famed diamond, Kohinoor, is thrown into the story. What follows is a pacy thriller with many twists and turns, laced with romance and action.

Kanishka takes the heroine to the UK soon enough. The film then shows a slice of NRI life — patronising Indian aunties who snoop into the Instagram accounts of youngsters, parents annoyed by the new generation’s carefree attitude, and neglected children trying to get parental attention in different ways. People out there change their moods and hearts at lightening speed.

As for the bad guys involved in smuggling, they follow the lead pair goofily leaving their footprints everywhere. The hero and heroine don’t notice them, leading to many comical moments.

Kanishka finds troupes to dance with in Indian style even in London. But what good is a movie that isn’t interesting enough for an average Kannada film buff? So the film packs in tried-and-tested commercial elements.

There are gems of wisdom about contemporary life, as when Anant Nag, digging deep into history, says, “Nobody has patience these days”. The movie has a deep urge to “right the wrongs of the past”. It tries to show not everything is black-and-white, but ends up being rhetorical at times, with factual inaccuracies creeping in.

The story takes you to many tourist places across India trying to hide painful colonial memories, and reminds you that the freedom we now enjoy is precious. The film plays on the sentiments of the patriotic Indian, and dedicates a few frames to the thinkers and writers of Kannada Nadu. Pick what you like.

Like a dialogue by ‘Meshtru’ says: “The truth is neither left nor right. It’s somewhere in the middle, one needs patience to find it.”