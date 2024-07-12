'Indian 2' releases amid mixed reviews

Chennai: One of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year, Indian 2 which saw the reunion of two big industry names – Kamal Haasan and director S Shankar – after 28 years, was released in theatres on Friday amid mixed reviews.

Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 cult film Indian, directed by Shankar.

The sequel is considered a comeback of sorts for director Shankar, who appeared to have hit a low after the death of writer Sujatha in 2008. The Shankar-Sujatha combination had delivered many hits in the Tamil film industry, with Rajinkanth and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Enthiran being considered a pinnacle for them. The hits also include Indian, Mudhalvan, Boys and Shivaji: The Boss.

Shankar co-wrote the script for Indian 2 with writers B Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravana Kumar.

In the film, Kamal Haasan revives the role of Senapathy, called 'Indian Thatha' lovingly by fans, who fights corruption, armed with the ancient martial art practice of India, 'varma kalai.'

The makers of the film had earlier approached the Tamil Nadu government, where the first show could only be shown at 9 am -- while shows at 6 am are allowed in the neighbouring states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana -- to get permission for the 6 am show. While that was denied, the makers of Indian 2 obtained permission to hold an extra show -- making it five in a day -- in the first three days.

Prior to release, on July 11, director Shankar took to 'X' to announce that some of the theme music of 'Indian' for Senapathy will return in its sequel. "Thanks to @arrahman and @anirudhofficial," he had posted on X.