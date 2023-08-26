Indian cinevista at Venice

It was Satyajit Ray’s ‘Aparajito’ which won the Golden Lion Award — highest award at Venice Film Festival — in 1957. ‘Aparajito’ also won other awards including the FIPRESCI prize at the festival. Italian film producer Carlo Ponti was deeply moved by the montages in ‘Aparajito’ and lauded the film as ‘sheen poetry on celluloid’. Satyajit Ray was considered a connoisseur of intellectual cinema at Venice and, to this day, the festival holds retrospectives of the master.