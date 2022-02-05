Indian journalists, brought to you by Bollywood

In Graham Greene’s 1955 novel The Quiet American, Thomas Fowler is a British journalist in his mid-fifties, and posted in Saigon. He is a fearless reporter, and believes in conveying facts to the reader. Fowler is the epitome of an ideal journalist who is driven by the missionary zeal to expose wrongdoing and injustice in society.

The role of the media, as we know it, is to present news to the reader in all its shades — white, black, or grey. For a journalist, it takes guts and conviction to go against the grain and stand up for what he/she believes in.

Bollywood movies have shown journalists in an unflattering light. They have been depicted as manipulative, social climbers, and morally fallible because they know which side their bread is buttered on. There have also been some films that have portrayed them as idealists and social crusaders.

In ‘Mashaal’ (1984), Dilip Kumar is an honest journalist who runs a newspaper called Mashaal. He exposes business/political shenanigans through his investigative stories. Trouble starts brewing when he blows the lid off the drug trafficking business of a wealthy and well-respected businessman. The businessman (Amrish Puri) tries to buy his silence by offering him money but the ploy doesn’t work as the journalist is honest.

‘Scam 1992’ (2020), an edge-of-the-seat thriller, deals with the infamous Harshad Mehta scam of the 90s. The movie revolves around an intrepid woman journalist of the nineties, Sucheta Dalal, who, with her untiring efforts, gets to the bottom of the financial shenanigans of Harshad Mehta, and pieces together the jigsaw puzzle linking the scamster to the stock market.

Sucheta (played by Shreya Dhanwanthary) succeeds in bringing to the public eye how Mehta threw the banking system and stock markets into turmoil. The movie is a paean to courageous women journalists of our country who display immense commitment in the face of challenges.

The hugely disturbing ‘New Delhi Times’ (1986) conveys the fundamental duality that plagues all journalists — the adrenaline rush of chasing a ‘good story’ that is also a human tragedy.

A fearless newspaper editor Vikas Pande (Shashi Kapoor) manages to save press photographer Anwar in a communally volatile Ghaziabad. When they reach the hotel room, Anwar says, “On reaching here, I found out that riots have erupted. I was thrilled. I just jumped at it.” When a visibly surprised Pande asks him, “You are thrilled by riots?”, Anwar says, “You understood exactly what I was saying. You found a good story. I clicked some good photographs. What else.”

In the satirical comedy ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ (1983), a canny and opportunistic female editor of a magazine exploits two young and gullible photographers by asking them to shoot snaps of a killer so that she could blackmail him to extort money. The movie scathingly exposes the seamier side of journalism where even an editor can misuse his/her authority for money.

In ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’ (2008), the fiancé of a successful female TV reporter dies in a bomb explosion in the first-class compartment of a local train. The news channel she works for decides to milk her personal tragedy to ramp up its TRP rating.

‘Peepli Live’ (2010), a dark comedy on TV journalism, adroitly captures the desperate hunt for TRP ratings among channels. In the movie, an impecunious farmer decides to commit suicide knowing well that after his death, his family will get a hefty compensation from the government. When a journalist gets wind of this, he immediately gloms on to this incident and goes live, with the viewers glued to their TV sets watching the minute-by-minute spectacle unfolding before their eyes.

In ‘Paatal Lok’, a web series, released last year, the megalomaniac editor of a news channel (Neeraj Kabi) with a Machiavellian streak, is so blinded by his image and popularity that truth hardly matters in his scheme of things. His social conscience has hit the buffers.

Every profession has a few bad apples, but there are a large number of equally dedicated members who keep their nose to the grindstone in pursuit of excellence and journalists are no exception.

(The writer is a Delhi-based journalist).