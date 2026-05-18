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'Industry is bleeding': 'Disheartened' Vishal questions CM Vijay over allocation of film portfolio to Egmore MLA Rajmohan

Vishal has questioned Vijay over the allocation decision and has also made a few requests to the CM urging that the Tamil cinema industry is in need of urgent reforms.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 04:55 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 04:55 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil filmsVijayTrendingvishal actorTamil film industryJoseph Vijay

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