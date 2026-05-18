Happy to see #CMJosephVijay allocating ministries to respective elected MLAs but it's disheartening to see honorable minister #Rajmohan to be in charge as minister of Film Technology and Cinematograph Act. How would I or we as a body or as an association render our requests or…
Congratulations to our honorable chief minister #ThalapathyVijay as I always love to call him for taking oath as the next chief minister of #Tamilnadu and so happy to see a personality from our fraternity to lead the government. Best wishes to all the elected MLAs and future…