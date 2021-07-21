Initially thought I might not be able to do justice to the part: Anupama Kumar on 'Sarpatta Parambarai'

Actor Anupama Kumar has garnered a fair deal of attention because of her fierce new avatar in her upcoming Tamil movie Sarpatta Parambarai, which features her in the role of Arya's mother. Speaking to DH, she says that she was worried about not being able to do justice to the part of Bakkiyam, a character from North Chennai, as she isn't familiar with the area.

"She is loud, emotional, fiery and yet lovable at the same time. The character is from North Madras, an area of Chennai that I am not familiar with at all. So I was anxious that I might not be able to do justice to the beautiful role." she said.



The actor, however, managed to pull it off because of the help she received from director Pa Ranjith and his team, who put her 'at ease' and helped her get into the skin of her character. She also received support from Arya, who encouraged her to give it her best.

"Both Arya and Pa Ranjith were very encouraging and patient with me. I have to especially mention the tireless efforts of his associate Jenny and the writer Tamizh Prabha," added Anupama.

Sarpatta Parambarai is touted to be a sports drama that revolves around the importance of boxing in North Chennai and features Arya in the role of a boxer.

Judging by the trailer, Anupama plays the role of a bold woman who encourages her 'magan' to take up boxing despite the adverse circumstances and the strong opposition from a rival group. Her dialogue 'Is boxing only your birthright?' has become the talk of the town. The film has an impressive cast that includes Pasupathy, John Vijay, Santosh Prathap and newcomer Dushara Vijayan.

The film comes at a time when Anupama is going through a busy phase on the work front. The sincere performer, who has been part of films such as Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal, David, Raja Ranguski and Indru Netru Naalai, impressed fans with her work in the 2020 release Dharala Prabhu. The film was a remake of the Bollywood hit Vicky Donor and opened to a good response at the box office but failed to reach its potential due to the Covid-19 situation. It remains to be seen whether Sarpatta Parambarai proves to be a memorable release for her when it premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (June 22).