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Ink, mystery & hidden face: First look of Nakul Dev's 'Duffer' leaves fans guessing

The first-look poster of the movie features a figure covered in mysterious tattoos overlooking a city that suggests a world of hidden stories.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 14:01 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 14:01 IST
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