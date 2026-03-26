<p>The journey of the Bollywood movie <em>Duffer</em> kicked off with a poster reveal at Jim Corbett National Park, setting a distinctive tone for a film that clearly refuses to follow the standard norms.</p><p>By leaning into 'genre anarchy', the makers of the film are avoiding predictable tropes in favour of a story that defies easy categorization. The makers are keeping the plot under wraps and encouraging the audience to piece the puzzle together, making curiosity the primary catalyst for the film's buzz.</p><p>Directed by award-winning filmmaker Nakul Dev, the film continues his signature approach to layered storytelling while expanding it into a larger cinematic canvas. Even the poster reflects this philosophy.</p><p>The first-look poster of the movie features a figure covered in mysterious tattoos overlooking a city that suggests a world of hidden stories. The makers have kept the identity a secret, leaning into a 'less is more' aesthetic, forcing the audience's imagination to do the heavy lifting.</p><p>At the poster launch, the makers confirmed that the identity has been kept secret for now and will be unmasked when the timing is perfect, promising the reveal will hit the audience with maximum impact.</p>.<p>Backed by Dr. Komal Verma under the banner Elephanta Films, this project is making a splash by prioritizing conversation over convention. By choosing a title like <em>Duffer</em>, the makers have created an immediate point of intrigue that defies simple labels. This launch is a stepping stone for the studio, as they're simultaneously preparing to unveil five more diverse projects across multiple genres and platforms.</p>