'Inside Out 2' to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 25

New Delhi: Disney Pixar's animated movie Inside Out 2 will be available streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from September 25.

The animated coming-of-age movie is a sequel to the 2015 Oscar-winning film Inside Out. It was released in theatres and amassed over USD 1.67 billion at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Directed by Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 will be available in English and Hindi on the platform, the streaming service said in a press release.