Instagram reel shows drunk woman booking flight to India instead of Georgia; puzzled Internet reacts

A woman allegedly booked a flight to India instead of Georgia in an inebriated condition, according to an article on News 18.
In the video, a woman can be seen seated inside a flight. She appears a little confused. The woman gets even more perturbed when she hears announcements being made in Hindi.
The video had the following line written “POV: You drunkenly booked a flight to Georgia … and now you are sitting on a plane, realising you are actually headed to India."
The video got more than 4,000 likes within 6 days of it being posted. Various people have posted different comments on the video. One user wrote, “Are intoxicated people allowed to board planes?”
Another user pointed out that the flight appeared to be empty and it was perhaps only a reel made for Instagram.
"Relax its just for reels. flight is empty and its not a usual flight announcement. reels ke liye kuch bhi karega," the user wrote.
The flight announcement also seemed to be taken from the soundtrack of a movie.
Other users also chided the acting of the woman in the reel.
"Try some other content for your weird acting," a user wrote.
While other users who took the video seriously asked questions about airport security and wondered how the woman boarded the wrong plane.
"Nobody is checking the boarding pass? what are they doing? if they are mistaken...what are they doing...the airline staff?" the user commented.
Published 06 September 2024, 10:36 IST