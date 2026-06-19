Internet erupts as Sara Ali Khan bumps into 'Superman' Henry Cavill in Berkshire

<p>The internet is buzzing after Bollywood’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sara%20Ali%20Khan">Sara Ali Khan</a> and Hollywood icon Henry Cavill bumped into each other at this year's Royal Ascot. Visuals of this unexpected meeting at the prestigious British event have taken social media by storm. </p><p>Sara, who was attending the famous Berkshire horse races as a guest of luxury watch brand Longines, also treated fans a glimpse of the day on her Instagram.</p><p>Sharing a series of pictures, Sara wrote, “A royal affair with @longines.”</p>.<p>Sara looked the part of classic elegance, wearing an ivory skirt suit, a matching fascinator and a sleek clutch for her race-day photo updates.</p><p>Of all the moments she captured, her photos with Henry Cavill generated the most buzz, leaving fans thrilled by the surprise crossover between the Indian actress and the Hollywood actor.</p>.From Kashi to Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan’s spiritual side that will inspire your next pilgrimage.<p>Followers immediately swarmed the comments, proudly calling Sara the "Pataudi princess" and playfully branding the surprise encounter as the ultimate "Pataudi princess x Superman" crossover event.</p><p>On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in movies like <em>Sky Force</em>, <em>Metro... In Dino </em>and <em>Pati Patni Aur Woh Do</em>. She will now be seen in the upcoming spy comedy <em>Udta Teer</em> alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. This highly anticipated film is directed by Akash A. Kaushik and backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.</p>