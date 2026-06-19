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Internet erupts as Sara Ali Khan bumps into 'Superman' Henry Cavill in Berkshire

Sara looked the part of classic elegance, wearing an ivory skirt suit, a matching fascinator and a sleek clutch for her race-day photo updates.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 08:19 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 08:19 IST
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