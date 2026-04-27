Your latest project Chiraiya has put the spotlight on marital rape in India. What was your first reaction when you read the script and what made you say yes?
The immediate thought was that it's a well-written script. Then you realise it is bringing in an important subject to tell as well. A topic which is relevant and which needs to be spoken about. And of course my role was fabulous. Any actor would wait for a role like Kamlesh. These three things, coupled with the transition that the protagonist goes through — from being conditioned to a particular thought process to breaking it all off and standing with what's right — made me say yes to the project.
Is Kamlesh one of your most loved characters so far?
I can't tell you the kind of love I'm receiving for Kamlesh. What first starts as a woman who's very blissfully in her own world not realizing what lies within turns into someone completely different. After seeing Kamlesh in the beginning of the series, people who know me would think, "Arre ye konsa thought process ki hai?" But when she stands up for what's right and her vulnerability and fears come face-to-face with her, that's when people start relating and resonating with her. And the love and support for the character is so overwhelming that people are sending me notes, saying, "Thank you for playing Kamlesh." Some are even saying, "There's Superman, there's Batman, and then there's Kamlesh."
Did Chiraiya change anything about how you see relationships, identity, or personal freedom today?
I became more conscious of the different thought processes that we grow up with. I realised that it's not always about launching a rebellion streak but just making society equal with respect, love and most important, consent. And this could be for anything, not just intimacy.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Having done a variety of roles, what kind of projects do you want to be associated with — something that creates a dialogue or something that top the Google trends?
I'll never pressure myself as an actor. I would like to do distinct and diverse roles. And I'm so glad that Kamlesh has created a momentum for that. But for my next thing I would definitely want to do something different. I'm not the sort of actor who would like to bind myself with images. In fact, I've done every kind of role. I've done the vulnerable roles and even the negative ones. I want to do comedy now and want to laugh it off a bit.
With a career spanning over three decades, when did you learn to say no?
I realised early on that I would always work with people I connect with. I follow my vibes a lot. I know when not to do something. Even if something worked well, I would not keep doing it. Take for example, I'm now flooded with offers that are like Kamlesh, but I'm not taking any because I would rather have a director who sees me differently or has a different story to tell. To have a herd mentality is the easiest thing to do but the real challenge is to break it off. I always like to break the image boxes that people tend to put you in.
You've mentioned how you were not a conventional actress back in time — not tall — but you carved your way. What challenges did you face?
No, it wasn't like I was not tall or petite. It's just that I looked very young. And there used to be an issue with me being childlike initially, but then I found my own niche and I found Train to Pakistan. From there on I got other roles and the rest is history. The reality is in the industry one gets objectified but eventually everyone finds their way. You just've to stop caring. When you stop caring about what somebody's opinion is, then people also stop criticizing.
Do you think the industry has started seeing actors beyond their looks?
Absolutely. In fact, the entire process of storytelling has changed. With OTT coming in, a wave of more realistic storytelling has started. Now, you've casting directors, and proper scripts in hand. People now prefer actors who are more relatable. Of course you've movies that are larger than life where you've your hero and heroine, but more often than not, now you're having actors that are more relatable — people feel are one of us. So, obviously the castings, roles and even storytelling, in general, has changed.
Credit: Special Arrangement
You are always dressed in elegance. Are your outfits a conscious choice?
Yes, that's true. My outfits are "me". Also, my designers know me by now. But I've learnt the art of mixing and matching over the years, and that does me well. One has to invent their own style mantra, that's what works for them.
From making fashion blunders to being invited at events as fashion stoppers, you have come a long way. Do you recall making any fashion mistakes?
No, as such there are no blunders. It's just that when you are new, you want to follow the trends. Because you want to belong and fit in. But then when you aren't comfortable with it or you realise that your calling is different, that's a process that you learn with time. And when you learn and you have the confidence to carry things, people notice you and they feel, "Okay, she's doing her thing and it suits her beautifully, so that's her trend." And I've been awarded the Icon Award, so I'm glad. Must be something right that I did along the way.
What does fashion mean to you?
When I look at myself in the mirror, I should feel intrinsically happy. It could be a basic outwear or it could be something that probably you're not expecting me to wear, but if I'm feeling good about it, I'll wear it. And, when you carry anything with a smile and an attitude, it becomes fashion.
Credit: Special Arrangement
You don't share selfies with many co-actors, but have recently shared one with Manoj Bajpayee. What kind of rapport do you share with him?
I didn't realise I didn't share too many selfies with actors (laughs). But it happens to be his birthday and we've just done two films together, and I'm extremely fond of him and I think he's the finest actor that we have. And, I just wanted to wish him on his birthday. More so because I like to express my fondness and my admiration for people I work with. Also, when you work with him, you just don't realise when you finished a heavy scene. That's the fun of working with someone like Manoj.
What's there in the pipeline?
There's one film with Neeraj Pandey. There's another with Rana Daggubati. Then there's a romantic film I'm doing with Jimmy Shergill. And a biopic with Neeraj Ghaywan.