Interview | 'To have the herd mentality is the easiest thing to do': Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta, who was last seen in JioHotstar's web series 'Chiraiya' as Kamlesh, talks about how the series puts the spotlight on marital rape at a time when there's no law against it, the fashion blunders she made and how she makes sure to break the herd mentality, among other things.