Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mumbai reception ceremony was a starry affair!

The stage was set as Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan married Nupur Shikhare. As it's the most talked about wedding of the season, everyone is eagerly keeping an eye on it.

Aamir Khan as a perfect father is making sure to give her daughter every possible happiness on the most special day of her life. At the reception recently held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mumbai, the grand ceremony witnessed the presence of celebrities from the entertainment industry and from across the fields.