Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mumbai reception ceremony was a starry affair!

The stage was set as Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan married Nupur Shikhare. As it's the most talked about wedding of the season, everyone is eagerly keeping an eye on it.
Aamir Khan as a perfect father is making sure to give her daughter every possible happiness on the most special day of her life. At the reception recently held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mumbai, the grand ceremony witnessed the presence of celebrities from the entertainment industry and from across the fields.
The reception ceremony of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan was a starry affair. The reception night was well decorated. From Shah RUkh Khan, Salman Khan, to Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, personalities from different walks of life graced the reception ceremony.
As a doting father, Aamir Khan was seen attending to the guests with an enchanting smile. The reception ceremony also witnessed Aamir Khan, his sons Junaid and Azaad, his former wife Reena Dutta, and other family members clicking pictures together.
Here's the entire family in the frame was indeed a blissful moment to cherish the night.
Ira and Nupur, who have been in a relationship for over three years, got married in Udaipur on January 8.