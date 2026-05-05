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Irrfan Khan's unreleased film ‘The Last Tenant’ finally make its debut on YouTube

Written and directed by Sarthak Dasgupta, the 43-minute movie featured Irrfan alongside Vidya Balan, who was famous at the time for featuring in the TV show "Hum Paanch".
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 09:17 IST
Entertainment NewsYouTubeIrrfan Khan

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