'Irumudi' First Glimpse: Ravi Teja reinvents himself in an emotional father-daughter journey

<p>Mass Maharaja <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ravi-teja">Ravi Teja</a> recently gave his fans a sweet surprise by dropping the first glimpse of his highly anticipated movie, <em>The Heart of</em> <em>Irumudi</em>. The first glimpse shows a unique and touching camaraderie between a father and daughter, played by Ravi Teja and baby Nakshathra Shine. </p><p>Initial reactions from fans have been positive, with netizens celebrating it as a big return to form for Ravi Teja. The movie seems to be a perfect family entertainer, showcasing an emotional father-daughter relationship.</p><p>The glimpse shows Ravi Teja and Nakshathra on a spiritual journey, looming under the shadow of hidden dangers that will unravel as the plot advances.</p>.Suriya and Venky Atluri’s next movie is titled ‘Vishwanath And Sons’.<p>The project is directed by Shiva Nirvana, who is celebrated for his expertise in relationship dramas. He has delivered notable films such as <em>Majili</em> and <em>Kushi</em> in the past, which fetched him positive reviews. </p><p>With <em>The Heart of</em> <em>Irumudi</em>, Nirvana raises the creative stakes, this time by highlighting the storyline in a soft family drama. The film stands out as a distinct action entertainer following an emotional journey of fatherhood.</p><p>The film features a strong supporting cast, including Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Rajkumar Kasireddy and others.</p>.<p>The movie is backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The film is gearing up for a grand multi-language theatrical release this August.</p><p>While the makers are keeping the exact release date under wraps for now, industry circles are buzzing with rumours that they are aiming for the massive Independence Day holiday weekend to maximize the box office storm.</p>