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'Irumudi' First Glimpse: Ravi Teja reinvents himself in an emotional father-daughter journey

The glimpse shows Ravi Teja and Nakshathra on a spiritual journey, looming under the shadow of hidden dangers that will unravel as the plot advances.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 08:46 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 08:46 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaTrendingravi tejaFilmyzilla

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